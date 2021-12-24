By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Did Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris’s heart grow three sizes this Christmas season?

That’s yet to be determined, but Harris told reporters after practice on Friday of an act of kindness from one of his veteran teammates, Cam Heyward.

“They call me the Grinch around here,” Najee said. “I guess I don’t have no spirit.”

Najee Harris said his teammates, particularly Cam Heyward, call him The Grinch. “They say I don’t have no spirit. (Cam) bought me a Christmas tree. I’m not trying to be the Grinch, but just so be it.” Heyward gave him a small tree, told him to decorate it and send him a picture pic.twitter.com/VRXCu2X9Kt — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 24, 2021

So what did Heyward do, aside from calling Najee The Grinch?

“He said, ‘do you have any lights on at your house or a Christmas tree?” Najee explained. “He said, ‘I’ll buy you a Christmas tree, you gotta put it up, post it, and send me a picture.'”

Similar to spending Thanksgiving with Coach Tomlin, Heyward also made it a requirement that Najee sends a picture to Coach T, as well.

Was it enough to get Najee feeling merry and bright?

“I guess, I mean they call me the Grinch,” Najee laughed.

Cam Heyward, y’all.