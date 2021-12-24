By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ game next week against the Boston Bruins has been postponed, the NHL announced Friday.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 27, but the league pushed back its return to the ice. Games were set to resume on Dec. 27 after the league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.

UPDATE: Penguins at Bruins (originally scheduled for December 27) will be postponed. https://t.co/WdUJ4uI61Z — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 24, 2021

All games on Dec. 27 have now been postponed, and no makeup dates have been announced.

You can read the full statement from the NHL below: