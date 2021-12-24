By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins' game next week against the Boston Bruins has been postponed, the NHL announced Friday.
The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 27, but the league pushed back its return to the ice. Games were set to resume on Dec. 27 after the league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.

UPDATE: Penguins at Bruins (originally scheduled for December 27) will be postponed. https://t.co/WdUJ4uI61Z
All games on Dec. 27 have now been postponed, and no makeup dates have been announced.
You can read the full statement from the NHL below:
“The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”