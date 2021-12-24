PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year.
For some, their traditions can't be passed on.
Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year.
Christmas Eve traditions are no different.
A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered.
The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time.
Christmas mass is also a sacred tradition for many.
Churches are still planning to hold full services tonight, but with safety precautions in place.
Parishioners say it’s a holy night even if masks must be worn.
“It helps create an environment where everyone’s comfortable and safe and we’re able to gather in person as a parish to celebrate this important holiday where we mark the birth of our Savior,” said St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Rector Noah Evans.
“It’s a Christmas Eve tradition it’s a beautiful tradition,” said Daniel Wholey, the owner of Wholey’s Fish Market. “It brings families together it’s kind of like a peaceful dinner there’s no there’s no slaughter involved.”
Other Christmas Eve traditions include fun activities like ice skating.
Families say the traditions have evolved over the years, but they’re always something to pass down.