TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Bryant Reed
Filed Under:Bryant Reed, Christmas Eve Traditions, Feast of the Seven Fishes, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Wholey's Fish Market

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year.

For some, their traditions can’t be passed on.

READ MORE: 6 Shot In Swissvale On Christmas Eve

Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year.

Christmas Eve traditions are no different.

A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time.

READ MORE: Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers Descend On Pittsburgh-Area Stores

Christmas mass is also a sacred tradition for many.

Churches are still planning to hold full services tonight, but with safety precautions in place.

Parishioners say it’s a holy night even if masks must be worn.

“It helps create an environment where everyone’s comfortable and safe and we’re able to gather in person as a parish to celebrate this important holiday where we mark the birth of our Savior,” said St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Rector Noah Evans.

“It’s a Christmas Eve tradition it’s a beautiful tradition,” said Daniel Wholey, the owner of Wholey’s Fish Market. “It brings families together it’s kind of like a peaceful dinner there’s no there’s no slaughter involved.”

Other Christmas Eve traditions include fun activities like ice skating.

MORE NEWS: Christmas Eve Fire Leaves 11-Year-Old Child Dead, 3 People Injured

Families say the traditions have evolved over the years, but they’re always something to pass down.