By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some local baristas are getting themselves a union for Christmas.
Workers at The Coffee Tree are unionizing with the United Food and Commerical Workers.
It is an effort with more than 50 workers at all five local shops. It includes shops in Mt. Lebanon, Shadyside, Squirrell Hill, Pleasant Hills and Fox Chapel.
The workers said they want better wages, higher staffing levels and a voice on COVID-19 safety measures.