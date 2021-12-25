By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Coraopolis man faces charges after allegedly taking money from a home in Kiski Township, threatening officers and then fighting with them.
Kiski Police accuse Michael Hungerford of taking $10 from a home on Florida Avenue and of repeatedly calling the police station, making threats while intoxicated yesterday afternoon.
A short time later, police say he showed up at the station and got combative with officers in the lobby.
He faces a long list of charges and allegedly attacked an officer while being taken into the Armstrong County Jail.