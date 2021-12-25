By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a long-term battle with a terminal illness, the father of Steeler punter Pressley Harvin III passed away on Christmas morning.

Harvin confirmed his father’s passing on Instagram, along with a series of photos of his father, and wrote the following:

“To my Father: Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me. I’m so grateful that I was even able to have you here for so long. You’ve been battling health issues since you were 16. You could’ve gave up a long time ago but you were determined to fight. It hurts so much to even write this because I feel like you’re still with me. You taught me what it takes to be a man and so much more. You are the strongest man on this Earth, as some days you woke up and no matter the discomfort or pain you felt you went on to provide for me and my entire family. You touched so many people’s lives while you were here. You motivated me every day to be the best me. God took you home this morning away from all of the pain, struggles, and hardships you faced. Thank you for being you, through it all Pops. I love you so much, and pray that I get to see you again one day. ❤️🕊”

Several days ago, the Steelers organization made arrangements so that Harvin could bring his father to the Steelers Titans game at Heinz Field, where the Steelers won 19-13.

At the time, Harvin said he was thankful his father got to see “one more Steelers game.”

Several of his teammates expressed their condolences on Saturday, including Eric Ebron, T. J. Watt, James Washington, Dwayne Haskins Jr., Ulysees Gilbert III, Pat Freiermuth, Kendrick Green, Benny Snell Jr., Terrell Edmunds and Alex Highsmith, among others.