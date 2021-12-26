TIME'S RUNNING OUT!Click here for our holiday shipping deadline guide
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition this morning after a Christmas Day shooting in Highland Park.

Police say they found him in the middle of the road on Avondale Place around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Medics took him to the hospital, and he was last listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.