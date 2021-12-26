By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition this morning after a Christmas Day shooting in Highland Park.
Police say they found him in the middle of the road on Avondale Place around 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Medics took him to the hospital, and he was last listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.