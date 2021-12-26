By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Both the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County are bringing back their annual Christmas tree recycling program.

Residents can drop off their trees at any county park from 8 a.m. until dusk Dec. 26 through Jan. 14 for the county’s program.

For the city’s programs, the Department of Public Works will accept trees Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are also sponsored locations running from Dec. 26 through Jan. 26 from dawn until dusk.

All decorations, tinsel and stands have to be removed from the tree before they’re dropped off.

The trees are turned into mulch to be used throughout the county parks’ 12,000 acres. Last year, nearly 3,300 trees were recycled and turned into mulch.

The city says that 38 tons worth of trees were collected in 2021, and the pine mulch was used by residents for various outdoor projects.

A list of the Allegheny County locations can be found here.

A list of the City of Pittsburgh’s sites can be found here.