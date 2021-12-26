By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the Penguins prepare to return from holiday break, they’ll be missing one of their most productive forwards.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Evan Rodrigues has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The league made the decision to begin their holiday break a day early as COVID-19 cases across the league continue to rise.

The decision was also made between the NHL and NHLPA to pull players out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

With the league preparing to return, part of the return-to-play protocol, all members of the team must test negative in order to rejoin the team.

So far this season, Rodrigues has been one of the team’s best forwards, scoring 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points.

His ten goals are career-high for Rodrigues.

The Penguins were scheduled to play the Bruins on Monday but the game was postponed.

As it stands, they’ll play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday in Canada.