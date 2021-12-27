By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police.
A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital.
The vehicles collided between Exits 18 and 19.
The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. today.
511PA has said that the vehicles involved have been cleared from the scene:

CLEARED: Multi vehicle crash on PA 28 northbound between Exit 18 – PA 128/Slate Lick and Exit: US 422 EAST/PA 28 NORTH – KITTANNING/INDIANA.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 27, 2021
