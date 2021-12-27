2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Route 28, State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crash along Route 28 northbound has led to two deaths, according to police.

READ MORE: 'Wish I Could Talk To You About Him': Couple Accused Of Hiding Infant In Bedroom Wall Plead Innocence

A third victim of the crash has been sent to the hospital.

The vehicles collided between Exits 18 and 19.

READ MORE: Woman Dies After Apartment Fire In Washington County

The crash was first reported around 12:30 p.m. today.

511PA has said that the vehicles involved have been cleared from the scene:

MORE NEWS: Local COVID-19 Testing Sites Brace For Surge Of Patients

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story