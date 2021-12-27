By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh Penguins players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list this morning.
The players impacted are:
• Teddy Blueger
• Tristan Jarry
• John Marino
• Mike Matheson
• Evan Rodrigues
• Dominik Simon

Jake Guentzel (non-COVID illness) will not practice today as well.
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) December 27, 2021
This comes after the NHL postponed the Penguins’ next game.
The team's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.
The Penguins’ next game will be on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.