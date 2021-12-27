CLICK HEREWinter Weather Advisory In Effect
The news comes after another game postponement by the NHL.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several Pittsburgh Penguins players were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list this morning.

The players impacted are:

• Teddy Blueger
• Tristan Jarry
• John Marino
• Mike Matheson
• Evan Rodrigues
• Dominik Simon

This comes after the NHL postponed the Penguins’ next game.

The team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The Penguins’ next game will be on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.