CLICK HERE
Winter Weather Advisory In Effect
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Steelers Have 13-Percent Chance To Make Playoffs, New Data Shows
Following Sunday's blowout loss at Kansas City, the Steelers have just a 13-percent chance to make the playoffs.
Crews Respond To Water Main Break In Bridgeville
Crews are responding to a water main break along Pennsylvania Avenue in Bridgeville.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Possible Slick Conditions Monday Morning
We have an active work week ahead with the chance for rain practically every day.
Pittsburgh Weather: Early Rain And Snow Could Lead To Slick Morning Commute
Use caution on your morning commute tomorrow as early rain and snow could lead to some slick roads.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Steelers Have 13-Percent Chance To Make Playoffs, New Data Shows
Following Sunday's blowout loss at Kansas City, the Steelers have just a 13-percent chance to make the playoffs.
NHL Postpones Penguins-Maple Leafs Matchup
The Penguins' return from holiday break has been pushed back once again.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
White House, CDC Monitoring Omicron Variant As Holiday Travel Is Expected To Increase
With holiday travel picking up, the U.S. is considering travel rules with the emergence of the Omicron variant.
Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA Preparing For Heavy Travel Days During Thanksgiving
Travelers are hitting the road and the skies at pre-pandemic levels this holiday season.
More
CBS+
CBSN Pittsburgh
Watch Now
PTL Links: Dec. 27, 2021
December 27, 2021 at 9:00 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Dr. Mike Hutchinson at Animal General
Mattress Factory
Nemacolin Resort
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram