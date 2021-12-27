By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More housing options will be available for veterans in the Pittsburgh region.READ MORE: The Frick Pittsburgh Hosting 'First-Ever' Winterfest This Week
The City of Pittsburgh announced on Monday that it is working with the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh and Veterans Place to develop housing for veterans on Washington Boulevard.READ MORE: Route 51 Reopens After Pedestrian Hit And Killed By Car
The new development project will be a three-story building that will be handicap-accessible.
The city says they are hoping this project will provide more housing security for at-risk and homeless veterans.MORE NEWS: Steelers Have 13-Percent Chance To Make Playoffs, New Data Shows
There will also be services within the building to help veterans improve their overall quality of life.