By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The inauguration of Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey will be not happening in person.

A member of Gainey’s transition team sent a memo on Tuesday, announcing that Gainey would sworn in virtually on Monday.

The ceremony is set to start at 1 p.m. on Monday.

There will also be an “Interfaith Prayer for Pittsburgh’s Future” at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Gainey will be Pittsburgh’s 61st mayor.