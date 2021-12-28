By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The inauguration of Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey will be not happening in person.
A member of Gainey’s transition team sent a memo on Tuesday, announcing that Gainey would sworn in virtually on Monday.

The City of Pittsburgh today announced the inauguration and swearing-in of Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey as the 61st Mayor of Pittsburgh. In accordance with guidance from public health officials, the ceremony will take place virtually. /1 pic.twitter.com/6iOKTqWRq3
The ceremony is set to start at 1 p.m. on Monday.
There will also be an "Interfaith Prayer for Pittsburgh's Future" at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Gainey will be Pittsburgh’s 61st mayor.