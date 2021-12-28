PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many Pittsburgh-area businesses are offering to bring the celebration to you this New Year’s Eve.

Many people will bring in the new year from the couch due to COVID-19, crowds or reservations, but people can turn to New Year’s Eve party packs.

“It’s enough food easily for 10 people,” said Josh Egal, owner of the Four Twelve Project. “The reason why we did 10 last year was that was the recommendation for inside gathering.”

Egal kept it going this year. The pack runs $385 and includes alcohol and food.

”You’re going to get steak and shrimp and chicken, vegetables, potatoes, chips,” he said. “We all make everything in-house here.”

Cut off to order is Wednesday at midnight. The late-night deadline also applies to Morcilla in Lawrenceville.

“We will hopefully be open for service later in the day,” owner Hilary Prescott said. “But earlier in the day, you can come to the restaurant to pick up a duck confit meal kit for two. So it’s packed chilled, packed family-style so you can reheat it whenever you’re ready to eat later.”

The restaurant is currently closed to in-person dining as it waits for some test results to come back. But Prescott hopes to reopen for New Year’s Eve.

If not, Prescott said the response to the party kits have been great.

“It’s nice to see that we will still be able to be there for the holiday and share it, quote-unquote, with them at home,” Prescott said.

For a list of other places offering kits, click here or here.