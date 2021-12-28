By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — A popular breakfast place in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood is shutting its doors after 42 years.READ MORE: How Do You Know If You Have Omicron?
The Pamela’s Diner in Squirrel Hill will close at the end of this year.
The diner has experienced dramatic changes in business not only due to COVID-19, but also because of various employees retiring and some passing away.READ MORE: Pittsburgh-Area Businesses Want To Bring The Party To You This New Year's Eve
The owners stressed that its other locations in Millvale, Mt. Lebanon, Oakland, Shadyside and the Strip District are still open and are not affected by this change.
The Squirrel Hill location is significant because it was the first Pamela’s.
On January 8 and January 9, Pamela’s Diner in Squirrel Hill will hold a Customer Appreciation Day.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Stands Still As Neighbors Hike Minimum Wage, But Some Lawmakers See Action In 2022
Even though the pandemic continues to persist, the owners are optimistic that they can open another location in the future — potentially in Squirrel Hill again.