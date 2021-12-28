2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins’ game Friday at the Senators has been postponed.

The NHL announced the postponement on Tuesday, saying no make-up date has been determined.

The game has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, the NHL said in a release. Nine games in total were postponed due to the restrictions.

The Penguins are next scheduled to play on Sunday against the Sharks. The team last played Dec. 19.

Click here to read the full release from the NHL.