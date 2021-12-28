By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins’ game Friday at the Senators has been postponed.READ MORE: Philadelphia To Ban Pre-Employment Marijuana Drug Testing On Jan. 1
The NHL announced the postponement on Tuesday, saying no make-up date has been determined.
READ MORE: Police: Missing/Endangered Boy Assaulted By Other Minors While At Man's Apartment
SCHEDULE UPDATE: Penguins at Senators (originally scheduled for December 31) has been postponed. https://t.co/U3gZcaRQ3A
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 28, 2021
The game has been postponed due to attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, the NHL said in a release. Nine games in total were postponed due to the restrictions.
The Penguins are next scheduled to play on Sunday against the Sharks. The team last played Dec. 19.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh City Council Approves Bill Limiting Police Traffic Stops
Click here to read the full release from the NHL.