By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A man is accused of letting a missing juvenile be assaulted in the man’s apartment.

Wilkinsburg police on Monday were searching for a juvenile whose brother had reported him missing.

Investigators noted they were told the juvenile “was being held against his will” on Center Street.

When officers arrived, multiple juveniles who were in the building scattered and ran, and they were not able to find the missing boy, according to the complaint against Tyron Scott.

They were then dispatched to Save-a-Lot, where the missing juvenile was found.

From there, he told police that he had been jumped by other juveniles and that they made him drink unknown substances and chemicals in Scott’s apartment.

Police say that they also learned he was “sprayed in the mouth with cologne and forced to strip down by Scott’s daughter,” the complaint said.

The juvenile was transported to a hospital to be checked over.

Police allege that throughout their investigation, they found Scott, 24, allowed the assault to take place in the apartment and did not do anything to stop it.

Scott and other minors at the apartment did not deny that the attacks on the juvenile happened, but said they had not participated, police said.

Scott is facing multiple charges, including corruption of minors, endangering welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.