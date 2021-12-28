By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Strike teams are being sent to hospitals in the state as the healthcare system continues to struggle against the latest COVID-19 wave.
The Wolf administration made the announcement on Tuesday.
FEMA approved Governor Wolf's appeal for assistance from earlier this month.
Federal officials will decide where the strike teams are going in Pennsylvania while state agencies assess the needs of various healthcare systems.
The Wolf administration says they are meeting now to learn more about where the strike teams will be deployed and how they will help to alleviate the burden on healthcare workers.
