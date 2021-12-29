CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The school wants to give every kindergartener the chance to learn how to ride a bike during gym class.
Filed Under:Arlington Elementary School, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s Arlington Elementary School is looking for bicycles to teach kids how to ride.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan Who Stopped To Help At Crash Scene Hit And Killed By Driver

The school is accepting donations for a new biking program.

READ MORE: Dollar Bank In Pleasant Hills Robbed

The school wants to give every kindergartener the chance to learn how to ride a bike during gym class.

MORE NEWS: Truck Falls Onto 2 People At Car Dealership

Click here for more.