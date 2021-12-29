By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's Arlington Elementary School is looking for bicycles to teach kids how to ride.
The school is accepting donations for a new biking program.
The school wants to give every kindergartener the chance to learn how to ride a bike during gym class.
