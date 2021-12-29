WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Talk about certain testing is leading to confusion.

Recently, the FDA said at-home rapid tests could be less sensitive to the Omicron variant.

However, Dr. Anthony Fauci says that’s not exactly the case.

The tests in question are the at-home tests that can be found in stores such as CVS.

Researchers have used samples of the virus to see how accurate the antigen tests are and “reduced sensitivity” means it could lead to false negatives.

According to the FDA, as the virus mutates, it can cause tests to be less accurate.

They are asking people to make sure they are reading the instructions carefully.

Medical leaders like Dr. Anthony Fauci say the tests still work and can be a useful tool in knowing if you have the virus or not.

“What the FDA is saying today is that when you look at Omicron, its ability to detect Omicron, some of the tests have a diminution further of the sensitivity, but they still say the tests are useful and should be used,” Dr. Fauci said.

The FDA is continuing to study these tests and says that if you have a negative test but still feel symptoms you should get a molecular test.