PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steel City can now be called The Beer City.
New research out from personal finance website SmartAsset.com says Pittsburgh is the No. 1 U.S. city for beer drinkers.
Pittsburgh has 28 breweries, an average of nearly 30 bars per 100,000 residents and an average pint will run you just $4, all factors SmartAssset cited in its survey.
Following Pittsburgh were Bend, Oregon, at No. 2, and Milwaukee at No. 3.
Pittsburgh was the only Pennsylvania city to crack the top 50. Cincinnati (No. 4), Akron (14), Columbus (17), Dayton (40) and Cleveland (47) all made the list from Ohio. West Virginia was not represented.
Cincinnati took top honors each of the last two years. Pittsburgh was fifth last year.