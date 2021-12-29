PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The perfect recipe from Rania Harris for a New Year’s Eve night in!

Individual Beef Wellingtons

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce) thickly cut filet mignons

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 (1-ounce) slices goose or duck liver pate

One-half (17 1/4-ounce package) frozen puff pastry (1 sheet), thawed

Mushroom Duxelles:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons minced shallots

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

10 ounces button mushrooms, wiped clean, stemmed, and finely chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 1/2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 large egg beaten with 2 teaspoons water to make an egg wash

Directions:

Season both sides of each filet with salt and pepper to taste. Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the filets and sear for 1 minute on each side. Transfer to a plate to cool completely.

Meanwhile, make the Mushroom Duxelles:

Heat the butter in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add the shallots and garlic and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the mushrooms, salt, and white pepper, reduce the heat to medium, and cook, stirring, until all the liquid has evaporated and the mushrooms begin to caramelize, about 12 minutes. Add the wine and cook, stirring to deglaze the pan, until all the liquid has evaporated. Remove from the heat and let cool before using. Mix pate with chilled mushrooms, spread over filets, and refrigerate.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Roll out the puff pastry on a lightly floured surface to a 14-inch square, and cut into 4 (7-inch) squares.

Place one filet, mushroom mixture side down, in the center of a puff pastry square. Using a pastry brush or your finger, paint the inside edges of the pastry with egg wash. Fold the pastry over the filet as though wrapping a package and press the edges to seal. Place the packages seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush the egg wash over the tops and sides of each package and bake until the pastry is golden brown and an instant-read thermometer registers 140 degrees for medium-rare, about 20 minutes.