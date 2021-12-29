By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the Omicron variant spreads, many doctors are urging people to not only wear masks, but to switch to a different type.
Health experts say cloth masks provide the least amount of protection, filtering about 30% to 40% of droplets. They say it is still better than no mask at all.
Disposable surgical masks are higher on the list.
However, both N95s and KN95s are considered the gold standard and provide the most protection.
If you are worried about accidentally purchasing counterfeit masks online, the CDC has information posted online to help you spot fakes.
You can visit their website for more information here.