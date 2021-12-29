By: KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area man is facing charges for allegedly slapping his 1-year-old son in the face.READ MORE: York And Scranton Will Be First To Receive FEMA Teams’ Help With COVID-18 Surge
Police say Lucas Johnstone, of Charleroi, allegedly hit the child so hard that it left a bruise. A pediatrician noticed it and sent the child to UPMC Children’s Hospital.READ MORE: Children Coming From Border Get Attention In Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Investigators say Johnstone changed his story twice while they questioned him. First, he originally told them the child fell before telling them he accidentally hit the child while trying to change his diaper.MORE NEWS: Mayor Bill Peduto Explains Disciplinary Actions Against Officers In Jim Rogers Death
But investigators said the injuries were too severe to have been an accident.