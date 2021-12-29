ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Residents in one Allegheny County neighborhood said mail is no longer being delivered to them after a cluster mailbox was knocked off its post.

About 14 neighbors got their mail from the cluster mailbox. Neighbors said no one is taking responsibility for it.

“You go one block down and they all have mailboxes. Why can’t we have the same?” one neighbor said.

It would not be a problem if the cluster mailbox on Howell Street in Elizabeth Township did not get knocked down while crews were doing work.

“Comcast was up here, and they were putting lines in and we heard something pretty loud, and we saw somebody had hit the mailbox and toppled it over,” Pozzuto said.

Since then, it’s been nothing but headaches for Pozzuto and her neighbors. They must drive almost four miles to get their mail at the Elizabeth Township Post Office.

Neighbors said they’ve made several calls to try and get the situation handled but with no luck.

“It’s just becoming a hassle,” the neighbor said. “The hassle of dealing with the post office and them saying it’s not their responsibility is the problem that I have with it when it’s obviously stamped USPS.”

Neighbors said they have spent hours on the phone talking to USPS, the township and Comcast. Some have even reached out to Congressman Mike Doyle for a solution.

They feel getting individual mailboxes would be in their best interest, but they said USPS won’t allow it.

“According to the letter we got in response to Congressman Doyle, if we would put up our own mailboxes, it would take time for the post office to add to the delivery routes,” the neighbor said.

USPS said in their letter, according to neighbors, that it has the right to choose how mail is delivered, and the mailbox is not their responsibility to fix and nothing will be done until then.

KDKA reached out to USPS, Comcast and the township. Comcast said it is looking into the situation to see if it played a role, and the township said the right people to deal with this won’t be back until after the new year.