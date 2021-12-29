PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Year’s means a new start full of opportunities. So, how will you make 2022 memorable?
We’ve put together a Bucket List of things to do around Pittsburgh in the next 365 days! Which ones would you pick?
- Take photos of the city skyline from the West End Overlook/Mount Washington
- Skate at the new Hunt Armory Ice Rink
- See a musical in the Cultural District
- Ride the new Kangaroo at Kennywood
- Ride the new Bombs Away! water slide at Sandcastle
- Attend the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field in June
- Tour ALL four of the Carnegie Museums
- Go to an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena in March
- Visit Fallingwater
- Go rafting at Ohiopyle
- Sample the menu at a new eatery during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week
- Celebrate the black and gold at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
- Find and try a Pittsburgh-brewed beer from a local brewery
- Watch a movie or TV show that was filmed in Western Pennsylvania
- Nature day at Pittsburgh Zoo, National Aviary and Botanical Gardens
- Hike in the Allegheny National Forest or McConnells Mill State Park
- Venture underground at Laurel Caverns
- Ride the Duquesne Incline
- Make your own pierogies
- Take a Cruisin’ Tiki ride on the Three Rivers
- Give to a Pittsburgh charity
- Read a book by a Pittsburgh author
- Picnic at the new I-579 Cap Park downtown
- Watch the Fourth of July fireworks from The Point
- Order an ice ball and popcorn from Gus & Yiayia’s Cart on the North Side
- Eat at a different Fish Fry every Friday during Lent
- Cheer on the runners at the Pittsburgh Marathon
- See the Doughboy Statue in Lawrenceville
- Enjoy a baseball-themed summer day at the Clemente Museum and PNC Park
- Take the ferry to Heinz Field for a Steelers game with other fans
- Enjoy brunch at the Grand Concourse
- Climb aboard the Gateway Clipper and tour the city from the water
- Learn the city’s history at The Frick Pittsburgh and Heinz History Center
- Bike Millvale Riverfront Park to The Point on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail
- Order a stack of pancakes at Pamela’s or Kelly O’s
- Participate in an Open Streets Pittsburgh bike ride
- Go to the Deustchtown Music Fest in the summer
- Take your pup for a cool treat at Salty Paws Ice Cream Bar in Lawrenceville
- Go canoeing with a group of friends at Hazelbakers
- Birdwatch on the bald eagle cams
- Visit the movie sites of “Night of the Living Dead”
- Volunteer at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
- Celebrate Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
- Visit Latrobe and order a banana split
- Sleepover at Buffalo Bill’s newly revamped house
- Take in a Riverhounds’ game and the city skyline at Highmark Stadium
- Ride down the Blue Slide at Blue Slide Park
- Take a selfie at the old Forbes Field wall
- Visit Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum and thank a veteran
- Buy Islay’s chipped ham and ice cream