PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New Year’s means a new start full of opportunities. So, how will you make 2022 memorable?

We’ve put together a Bucket List of things to do around Pittsburgh in the next 365 days! Which ones would you pick?

  1. Take photos of the city skyline from the West End Overlook/Mount Washington
  2. Skate at the new Hunt Armory Ice Rink
  3. See a musical in the Cultural District
  4. Ride the new Kangaroo at Kennywood
  5. Ride the new Bombs Away! water slide at Sandcastle
  6. Attend the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field in June
  7. Tour ALL four of the Carnegie Museums
  8. Go to an NCAA Tournament game at PPG Paints Arena in March
  9. Visit Fallingwater
  10. Go rafting at Ohiopyle
  11. Sample the menu at a new eatery during Pittsburgh Restaurant Week
  12. Celebrate the black and gold at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
  13. Find and try a Pittsburgh-brewed beer from a local brewery
  14. Watch a movie or TV show that was filmed in Western Pennsylvania
  15. Nature day at Pittsburgh Zoo, National Aviary and Botanical Gardens
  16. Hike in the Allegheny National Forest or McConnells Mill State Park
  17. Venture underground at Laurel Caverns
  18. Ride the Duquesne Incline
  19. Make your own pierogies
  20. Take a Cruisin’ Tiki ride on the Three Rivers
  21. Give to a Pittsburgh charity
  22. Read a book by a Pittsburgh author
  23. Picnic at the new I-579 Cap Park downtown
  24. Watch the Fourth of July fireworks from The Point
  25. Order an ice ball and popcorn from Gus & Yiayia’s Cart on the North Side
  26. Eat at a different Fish Fry every Friday during Lent
  27. Cheer on the runners at the Pittsburgh Marathon
  28. See the Doughboy Statue in Lawrenceville
  29. Enjoy a baseball-themed summer day at the Clemente Museum and PNC Park
  30. Take the ferry to Heinz Field for a Steelers game with other fans
  31. Enjoy brunch at the Grand Concourse
  32. Climb aboard the Gateway Clipper and tour the city from the water
  33. Learn the city’s history at The Frick Pittsburgh and Heinz History Center
  34. Bike Millvale Riverfront Park to The Point on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail
  35. Order a stack of pancakes at Pamela’s or Kelly O’s
  36. Participate in an Open Streets Pittsburgh bike ride
  37. Go to the Deustchtown Music Fest in the summer
  38. Take your pup for a cool treat at Salty Paws Ice Cream Bar in Lawrenceville
  39. Go canoeing with a group of friends at Hazelbakers
  40. Birdwatch on the bald eagle cams
  41. Visit the movie sites of “Night of the Living Dead”
  42. Volunteer at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank
  43. Celebrate Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney
  44. Visit Latrobe and order a banana split
  45. Sleepover at Buffalo Bill’s newly revamped house
  46. Take in a Riverhounds’ game and the city skyline at Highmark Stadium
  47. Ride down the Blue Slide at Blue Slide Park
  48. Take a selfie at the old Forbes Field wall
  49. Visit Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum and thank a veteran
  50. Buy Islay’s chipped ham and ice cream