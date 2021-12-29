By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Salvation Army in Washington County is helping victims of last week's fire at the Thomas Campbell Apartments.
They are collecting items like laundry detergent, rolls of quarters for laundry, vinegar, fresh fruits, milk and other foods including bread and peanut butter and jelly.
The items will be needed over the next few months.
They are not accepting clothing or furniture right now, but gift cards to clothing stores or pharmacies would be appreciated.
The items can be dropped off at The Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in Washington, Pennsylvania. Drop-offs will also be accepted at the Washington Salvation Army between 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Anyone with questions can call: 724-225-5740.