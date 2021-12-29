CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — A truck fell onto two people at an area car dealership Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but 911 confirmed that the incident happened at Tri-Star Chevrolet in Uniontown.

The two victims were flown to a nearby hospital. Their names and conditions were not immediately known.

KDKA-TV has a crew en route to the scene.

This story will be updated.