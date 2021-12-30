By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people are in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Allegheny County, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of the crash in the 100 block of East 7th Avenue in Tarentum on Thursday.
First responders found an adult victim and a juvenile victim on the scene. Both were taken to local hospitals.
Officials said the driver fled the scene. No word on the type of vehicle.
Police are investigating.