By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvanians will have several chances to give their thoughts on proposed district maps for the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Showers Ring In 2022
The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is hosting five hearings and accepting public comments.
The preliminary maps carve the state into 203 house districts and 50 Senate districts.READ MORE: Credit Conundrums: Paying Off The Holiday Debt Into The New Year
There will be four hearings in Harrisburg but citizens can take part remotely.
An in-person hearing will also be held in McCandless on January 4 but comments can still be submitted online.MORE NEWS: Failed Inspection Leads To Evacuation Of Washington County Apartment Complex
To sign up to make comment, you can do so at this link.