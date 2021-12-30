By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) – Even with some more mild temperatures in the area as of late, some people still find themselves out in the cold.READ MORE: Local Preservationist Group Looking To Save Century III Mall
That’s what the United Way of Lawrence County sought to help with this year.READ MORE: Coroner: 3 Siblings At Johnstown Home Died From COVID-19
Their annual “Share The Warmth” blanket drive collected 648 blankets in 2021.
Those blankets will be sent to local charities to be passed out to those in need.MORE NEWS: Pa. Supreme Court Rules Smell Of Marijuana Alone Not Enough To Justify Warrantless Search
Helping the United Way of Lawerence County in their efforts this year was students from Shenango School District, who sorted and packaged the blankets.