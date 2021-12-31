By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – Skiers and snowboarders won't be able to hit the slopes this weekend.
Allegheny County has announced the Boyce Park Ski Slopes will be closed on Saturday, January 1 as well as Sunday, January 2.
For those who have purchased tickets, refunds will be processed in full for this weekend.
The slopes are scheduled to open on Monday, January 3, weather permitting.