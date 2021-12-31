By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – COVID-19 will not affect Penn State's spring semester.
The university has said it will resume in-person classes at its main campus as well as its satellite campuses.
Masks will be required indoors and students will be able to order free test kits to test themselves before returning.
The university will also provide on-campus COVID-19 testing during move-in weekend.