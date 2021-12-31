RING IN 2022Say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the New Year downtown at Highmark First Night!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, In-Person Learning, Local TV, Penn State, Pennsylvania News, State College

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – COVID-19 will not affect Penn State’s spring semester.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

The university has said it will resume in-person classes at its main campus as well as its satellite campuses.

READ MORE: Three People Killed In Shooting In Homewood South

Masks will be required indoors and students will be able to order free test kits to test themselves before returning.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh City Workers See 10-Percent Increase In Vaccination Rate

The university will also provide on-campus COVID-19 testing during move-in weekend.