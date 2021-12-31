PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year!

Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon.

Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of rainfall is expected and even 1-2″ for areas south of I-70.

Fewer amounts of rain will be north.

Sunday rain to snow is expected with little to no snow accumulation as temperatures will fall through the day but still stay above freezing.

Temperatures will be in the 40s starting off Sunday then fall through the night back to the 20s!

Monday colder air returns for the Steelers game in the 20s so bundle up!

It will stay dry for the first half of the week as high pressure takes over so expect plenty of sunshine and even warm back up near 50 in the middle of the week.

