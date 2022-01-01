By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh has started off the new year with violence.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Welcomes 2022 At First Night Festivities Downtown
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to 1700 block of East Carson Street after receiving a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. Saturday.
A male victim had been shot in the chest and hip, and medics transported him to a hospital.READ MORE: After More Than 10 Years Of Boil Water Advisory, West Virginia Town Getting Clean Water
He was last listed in critical condition.
Officers also found two other victims in less serious condition, with a second victim who had been shot in the foot and a third victim’s thigh had been grazed by a bullet.
Police say that witnesses told me that a fight started in the area and it was shortly after that shots were fired.MORE NEWS: New Year's Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends
There is no information about any suspects or arrests at this time.