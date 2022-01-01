2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
Filed Under:City of Monessen, Local News, Local TV, Monessen

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONESSEN (KDKA) — One of the City of Monessen’s welcome signs got a refresh.

The sign on State Route 906 was restored by Evans Graphics in Monessen.

It was painted in blue and gold, which have been the city’s colors since 1927.

The sign is just before the intersection of 17th Street and West Schoonmaker Avenue.