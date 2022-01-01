By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three players are returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins roster after they had been placed on the COVID-19 protocol list.
Mike Matheson, John Marino and Dominik Simon are no longer on the list as of Saturday morning, according to Penguins PR.

Brian Boyle (personal reasons) will not participate in today’s practice.
— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) January 1, 2022
The NHL has been grappling with COVID-19 cases and have postponed a few Penguins matches at this point.
The next scheduled game is against the Sharks on January 2.