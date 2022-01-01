By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A woman is dead after she was shot on New Year’s Day and the Rostraver Township Police as well as the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Detective Bureau are looking into the killing.

According to police, an officer on patrol spotted the victim’s car off of the road and she was dead inside.

The shooting took place on Rostraver Road near Rankins Crossroads around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

They believe she was leaving her mother’s house and heading home when she was shot.

Police said there’s evidence there were several vehicles traveling near the shooting at the time and hope that someone will have seen something.

She was driving a red Toyota Rav 4 Sport on Rostraver Road.

Anyone that may have seen anything, give Rostraver Township Police a call at 724-929-8811.

