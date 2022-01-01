By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This morning, multiple residents of the South Hills area and Pittsburgh region noticed a very loud “boom” and some shaking.

The boom was heard around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

People took to social media and contacted KDKA, asking for answers.

Agencies are currently investigating the incident, but few details are known at this time.

While Allegheny County officials acknowledged there was a “loud boom,” they have stated it was not caused by seismic activity, thunderstorms or lightning or any construction at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County 9-1-1 has received reports of a loud boom, shaking in the South Hills and other reports. We have confirmed that there was no seismic activity and no thunder/lightning. At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but agencies are continuing to look. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 1, 2022

“At this point, we have no explanation for the reports, but agencies are continuing to look,” the county tweeted this afternoon.

Our meteorologists are looking into the boom and are searching for answers.

So far, they also have not discovered any evidence of an earthquake or similar seismic activity.

There is no word on any current injuries or danger related to this incident.

We are currently monitoring the United States Geological Survey USGS, which measures earthquakes of 2.5 or higher magnitude.

None have been detected in Pennsylvania today.

