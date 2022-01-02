By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A giant of Pittsburgh has died.
The creator and long-time Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Home And Garden Show, John DeSantis, died on Saturday following a long battle with cancer.
DeSantis started the Home And Garden Show in 1981 and it grew with each passing year, bringing thousands of people to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center to see the latest in products and services.
Despite his battle with cancer, DeSantis worked to put together a fall version of the show this past October.
He is survived by his son and grandchildren.
His son, Mark Moore, tells KDKA the spring show will continue as planned in March.
He said he and his son have been working on the show for years and will carry on the tradition.
John DeSantis was 69-years-old.