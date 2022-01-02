By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With a flood advisory in place for the Ohio River, downtown Pittsburgh will be down more than 800 parking spots on Monday morning.
The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh announced on Sunday evening that the Mon Wharf will be closed on Monday until further notice.
Additional parking can be found at the Wood, Allies, and Third Avenue garages.
The Ohio River is forecasted to crest at 20′ on Monday morning.
