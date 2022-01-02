By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After two weeks off, the Pens will be back in action at PPG Paints Arena.

They’re putting their seven-game win streak on the line against the San Jose Sharks.

The Pens have had five games canceled since December 19.

That’s due to the league shutting down around the Christmas holiday due to COVID concerns.

Head Coach Mike Sullivan says his team has been practicing, but it’s been challenging to re-create in-game action.

“These guys are used to playing three plus times a week. And so when you get out of that routine, I just think there’s a little bit of an adjustment process,” Sullivan said. “For me, the biggest thing is just the mindset and the compete level. Because it’s hard to simulate that stuff in practice. There’s a certain intensity with respect to an NHL hockey game that is very difficult to simulate. The only way you get it is when you get into the game.”

The puck drops at PPG Paints Arena at 1 p.m.