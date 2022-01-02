2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s a Flood Advisory for The Ohio River and Mon Wharf in Pittsburgh that goes until late Monday night.

There should be caution when walking near the riverbanks.

Right now, the stage is at 17.05 ft. Action stage is 18ft when water flows onto the Mon Warf Parking area.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The river is forecasted to rise above 18ft tomorrow morning and rise to 20ft by Monday morning which is when water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. Flood Stage is 25 ft.

Rain showers are tapering off and temperatures have dropped to the 40s.

Graphic displaying hourly temperatures for the day

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By this afternoon we will be in the mid 30s. Scattered snow showers are possible for areas north of I-80 and along the ridges and Laurels as temps fall and rain switches to snow.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Much needed high pressure builds in for Monday but highs only in the 30s and lows back in the 20s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We will see sunshine for the first part of the week and temps warm up to the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next chance for rain and snow showers will be Thursday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

