By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network is reinstating temporary restrictions on patient visitation due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

Until further notice, AHN is allowing just one inpatient visitor in its facilities per day during regular hospital visitation hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., officials said. That “visitor/support person” cannot change throughout the day.

“With the emergence of the highly infectious Delta and Omicron variants, COVID-19 is once again spreading rapidly throughout every community we serve and filling our hospital beds,” Dr. Brian Parker, AHN’s Chief Quality & Learning Officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that we continue to take every measure that we can to protect our patients and caregivers from this virus, and we greatly appreciate the support and cooperation of our patients’ loved ones with those efforts, including limited visitation privileges at this time.”

Visitors must be 18 or older, must wear a mask and must present a valid identification upon entering any of the facilities. Hospital officials will also continue to screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms upon arrival.

Clergy visitation is permitted in addition to the one support person, AHN officials said.

Other exceptions that could be made include:

• Labor and Delivery

• Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU)

• Pediatrics

• End of Life Care

• Emergency Department

• Surgery, outpatient diagnostic and ambulatory services

• Patients who have an intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disability, communication barrier, or behavioral concerns or those with a physical disability

• Patients being discharged to help receive discharge instructions

AHN recommends digital or virtual visits for other family members and friends who want to stay in touch with relatives.

For more information on AHN’s COVID-19 policies, visit this link.