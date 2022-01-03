By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for an alleged robber who they said got off with cash after holding up a Sunoco in Oakland Monday morning.READ MORE: Allegheny Health Network Reinstates Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions For Visitors
Police were called about a reported robbery at the Sunoco on Craft Avenue around 6:15 a.m.
READ MORE: Woman Shot, Killed In Apparent Rostraver Township Road Rage Incident
A witness told police the suspect walked into the store and demanded cash, saying he had a weapon on him. The witness didn’t see a weapon, police said, but the suspect kept a hand in his pocket.
He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.MORE NEWS: FDA Expands Pfizer Boosters For Kids As Young As 12
Police didn’t give a description of the suspect but said the investigation is ongoing.