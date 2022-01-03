2021 IN REVIEWThe Most-Read Local News Stories On KDKA.com
In Bridgeville, hundreds of people stood in the frigid weather for tests at the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket across the country as more and more people continue to look for a test.

Long lines stretched at the old Parkway Center Mall on Sunday as hundreds waited for a test.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Jeremy Stockdill)

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reported that the testing site had so many patients that it abandoned the drive-thru methods and instead had people wait in line.