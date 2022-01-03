By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cases of COVID-19 continue to skyrocket across the country as more and more people continue to look for a test.
Long lines stretched at the old Parkway Center Mall on Sunday as hundreds waited for a test.
In Bridgeville, hundreds of people stood in the frigid weather for tests at the Chartiers Valley Shopping Center.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reported that the testing site had so many patients that it abandoned the drive-thru methods and instead had people wait in line.