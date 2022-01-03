By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of shooting a woman to death in an apparent road rage incident on his way to a bar on New Year’s Eve, police said.

Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Montel Hairston is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license in Holly Valdella’s death.

Police said Valdella was driving on Rostraver Road on her way home from visiting her mother when Hairston was following closely behind her. Witnesses told police they were on the way to a bar and Hairston was trying to pass Vadella’s car because she was driving slowly, the criminal complaint said.

When Hairston got into the left lane, witnesses told police Valdella bumped into him, making Hairston angry. He then rolled down his window and fired twice, police said.

He drove away and two minutes after the alleged shooting went to a bar in Rostraver Township, the criminal complaint said.

Police said Vadella was struck and found dead inside her car.

Cal U released a statement on her death, saying the university was “heartbroken.”

“A clerk-typist in the Office of Academic Success for 10 years, Holly was a valued member of our Cal U family. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and colleagues,” the statement said.