CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status.
The Department of Health and Human Resources said it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver's license through the Division of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The DHHR said in a statement that it has generated no such message, which should be immediately deleted. The statement said residents shouldn't click on the link provided in the text message.
The health agency said it never asks for personal information by way of a text message.
