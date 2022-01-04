By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The public can now apply for the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, also known as LIHWAP.
It’s a temporary, emergency program to help low income families pay overdue water bills.
You can receive a grant for your drinking water and one for your wastewater service.
For the application process, you will need:
• Names of people in your household;
• Dates of birth for all household members;
• Social Security numbers for all household members;
• Proof of income for all household members; and
• A recent water bill.
You can apply online, in-person and by phone. A paper application option is coming soon.
• Online: www.compass.state.pa.us
• Paper (Coming Soon): Download application, print, fill it out, and return it to your local county assistance office.
• Phone: Statewide Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or call PA Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired.
• In-Person: Applications are available at your local county assistance office. Click here for Allegheny County’s Services and Assistance page.